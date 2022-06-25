ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka names 18-man squad for Australia Test series

AFP 25 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka’s 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia, which starts next week in Galle, the island nation’s cricket board said Saturday.

The first Test starts on June 29 and the second will be from July 8, with both played next to the southern city’s picturesque fort.

Australia’s Maxwell banks on Asia experience for Test return

The Australian tour of the island began earlier this month with three T20 matches, a series the tourists won 2-1.

A five-match ODI series was won by the hosts 3-2.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Galle Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka vs australia

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka names 18-man squad for Australia Test series

PM Shehbaz says country’s economic future linked with CPEC, Gwadar port

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

Super tax: PBC says Pakistan taxing 'productivity and growth'

Supertax: revenue impact estimated at Rs80bn

Macron's tense, last-gasp Putin call on eve of Ukraine invasion

Dubai’s Emaar says it’s aware of report CEO detained in India

EU's Borrell reaches Iran in bid to revive nuclear talks

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

Large-scale industry: Govt announces 10pc supertax to clinch IMF deal

Read more stories