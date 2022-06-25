ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Beijing says will reopen primary, secondary schools as COVID cases recede

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

SHANGHAI: Beijing’s education commission said on Saturday all primary and secondary school students in the capital can to return to in-person classes from Monday, as COVID-19 cases have receded in recent days.

Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4, the commission added. Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted COVID cases.

Senior year students at middle and high schools were allowed to return to classrooms from June 2.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said separately that sports activities for the young can resume at non-school locations on June 27 in areas where no community cases have been reported for seven consecutive days, with the exception of basement venues, which will remain shut.

Participation should be limited to 75% of normal capacity and participants should show a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours, it also said.

Beijing was among several cities in China that implemented curbs to stop of the spread of the Omicron wave during March to May.

Chinese mRNA COVID booster stronger against Omicron than Sinovac shot

The efforts have brought cases down but have taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy.

Shanghai, which endured a two-month lockdown that was lifted on June 1, on Saturday reported no new local cases - both symptomatic and asymptomatic - for the first time since Feb. 23.

Shanghai is continuing to conduct mass PCR testing for its 25 million residents every weekend until the end of July and dining indoors remains banned in most of the city.

Beijing PCR COVID-19 cases Beijing’s education commission

Comments

1000 characters

Beijing says will reopen primary, secondary schools as COVID cases recede

Large-scale industry: Govt announces 10pc supertax to clinch IMF deal

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

Over Rs300m yearly income: 13 sectors to pay 10pc supertax for a year: Miftah

GSP Plus: EU mission meets APTMA team

National hemp policy approved, Senate body told

Supertax likely to generate additional Rs200bn

Land route between Pakistan, Afghanistan, CARs opened

Chinese loan to help stabilise falling reserves

Read more stories