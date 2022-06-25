PCB’s BoG approves Rs15bn 2022-23 budget

LAHORE: The 69th meeting of the PCB’s Board of Governors accorded approval of Rs 15 billion budget for 2022-23, with approximately 78 percent allocated for cricket-related activities.

In addition to the operational budget and looking ahead to the ACC 50-over Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be held in Pakistan, the BoG approved an allocation of funds for the upgradation of the infrastructure, which includes floodlights, replay screens, player dressing rooms and new spectator chairs.

As part of its strategy to incentivise, reward and encourage its high-performing elite cricketers, as well as to narrow the gap in salaries compared to players of other countries, the BoG approved the changes in the men’s central contracts structure including 10 percent increase in match fees across all formats, increase in match fee for non-playing members from 50 percent to 70 percent of the overall match fee, introduction of a captaincy allowance to compensate the team captain for the additional responsibilities that come with that role.

Addressing the meeting, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “Since September 2021, the Pakistan men’s cricket team has achieved an impressive 75 percent success rate across all formats, which is the highest amongst all the Test playing nations. With this background, and in line with our philosophy that revolves around acknowledging, appreciating and rewarding high-performing players, I am pleased with the enhancements in the 2022-23 central contracts. I remain committed to looking after our national cricketers who bring joy to the fans and laurels for the country. “

The BoG also approved the creation of the Pakistan Cricket Foundation as a charitable trust. This is part of the PCB’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with an aim to look after the welfare and wellbeing of its retired cricketers, match officials, scorers and ground staff. As a starting point, the BoG has approved, in principle, an allocation (donation) of Rs 100million to the Pakistan Cricket Foundation.

The BoG approved amendments to the City Cricket Associations’ territorial jurisdictions in line with geographical demarcations, and also approved affiliation regulations to be complied with for future City Cricket Associations to be recognised.

According to the approved amendments, Balochistan will have 13 districts, Central Punjab will have 18 districts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have 19 districts, Northern will have 11 districts, Sindh will have 17 districts and Southern Punjab will have 14 districts.

The BoG noted with satisfaction that 314 matches in 12 national tournaments were held in the 2021-22 domestic season. This helped domestic players earn between Rs 3.7 million to Rs 5 million through the PCB Domestic Player Contracts. This was in addition to the over 200 former cricketers, who are presently employed by the PCB in various roles, including administrative and coaching roles.

