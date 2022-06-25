By-elections: PTI accuses PML-N of misusing state machinery

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikander Sultan Raja in which it accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of misusing the state machinery for manipulating the forthcoming by-elections.

In the letter, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid highlighted the violations of the code of conduct for political parties and the PML-N’s rigging practices to gain favourable results in the by-elections (to be held on July 17).

She said central Punjab by-elections were being held on four provincial seats: two in Lahore, and one each in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal. “Keeping in view the lack of a majority of the sitting government of PML-N, they are desperately trying to steal the mandate of PTI and for this purpose, the district administration and police were being used to deter the PTI workers,” she said in the letter.

According to her, on the night of June 18 and 19, a very ugly incident took place at PP-167 (provincial assembly constituency in Lahore). PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan along with his private guards, accompanied by police officials, at around 3:00 am ransacked the office of Shabbir Gujjar, a candidate of PTI, situated at Allah Hoo Chowk in Johar Town.

“They did not stop here; they opened fire on Gujjar’s nephew when he tried to stop the Chohan and his goons. Subsequently, Gujjar’s nephew sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition,” she said.

She claimed that instead of registering an FIR against Chohan and his companions on an application of Gujjar, the police tried to hush up the matter by becoming a complainant themselves. She alleged in the letter that the Punjab Home Minister, the DIG (Operations) Lahore and the District Commissioner Lahore were involved to suppress the case. These people were siding with the PML-N government to deny the PTI of its mandate, she added.

She further alleged in the letter that the DC Lahore, through Revenue Officers, was actively involved in preparing lists of PTI activists to coerce them to stay away from by-elections in Lahore. “Previously, he was the same person (the DC Lahore) who despite the court order did not release the PTI workers detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960. Later, when contempt was filed he had to tender an apology in the court. This shows the extent he will go to disrupt the process of the by-election,” she added.

According to her, under section 5(4) of the Election Act, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the power to issue necessary directions to the government for the posting and transfer of any official or under section 55 (3) of the same act if the ECP think appropriate it can suspend a public servant or a person in service of Pakistan who does any act calculated to influence the result of the election.

“The police with the object to influence the by-election results were registering cases against the PTI leaders and workers under section 7 of the Anti-terrorist Act,” she pointed out in the letter.

She demanded that keeping in view the sensitivity of the by-elections and to avoid bloodshed of the PTI workers, the DIG (Operations) Lahore and the DC Lahore needed to be suspended forthwith or transferred immediately.

The PTI Central Punjab President reminded the ECP that under Article 218(3) of the Constitution it was bound by duty to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and by the law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

“Hence, keeping in view the facts narrated above it was imperative that a thorough inquiry should be launched against the delinquent officials, including DIG (Operations) Lahore and the DC Lahore; they must be stopped immediately from discharging their duties. Furthermore, penal action should be proposed against Chohan (a PML-N candidate in PP-167).

