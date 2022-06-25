ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hunar Foundation, GROHE launch training programme for plumbers

Recorder Report 25 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: In collaboration with Hunar Foundation, GROHE launched exclusive training program for plumbers in Pakistan

The collaboration between the Hunar Foundation and GROHE will be the 50th GIVE Program School opened across the EMENA regions

GROHE is a leading brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, which has now initiated its “GROHE Installer Vocational-Training & Education” (GIVE) Program in Karachi, as the first “GIVE school” in Pakistan established in the Hunar Foundation Premises, Delhi Mercantile Society.

Since there is a shortage of skilled installers in Pakistan’s sanitary industry, GROHE has recognized the need to offer attractive training programs, for building the foundation for a prosperous future. Pakistan GIVE Program will be GROHE’s 50th GIVE school globally, and that is a result of the company’s vision and commitment to giving back to society.

GROHE has formulated a cutting-edge training framework by installing modern training racks and providing learning material and experienced technical trainers. Students will complete a specific product training for which they will receive a recognized international certificate.

Christopher Penney - Leader, GIVE Program, LIXIL EMENA stated that: “The GIVE Program’s curriculum will ensure that the students are capable of installing and maintaining our expanding product range before they embark on their future careers in the plumbing industry.

It gives me great pleasure to see our GIVE Program being officially launched in Pakistan. It is a testament to our commitment to give back to society and offer young people an exciting opportunity to start to a rewarding career.”

training programme Hunar Foundation

Comments

1000 characters

Hunar Foundation, GROHE launch training programme for plumbers

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

SPI up 1.01pc WoW

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

FPCCI denounces imposition of supertax

PTI says govt step to rattle economy

Over Rs300m yearly income: 13 sectors to pay 10pc supertax for a year: Miftah

Chinese loan to help stabilise falling reserves

GSP Plus: EU mission meets APTMA team

Read more stories