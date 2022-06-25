Hunar Foundation, GROHE launch training programme for plumbers

KARACHI: In collaboration with Hunar Foundation, GROHE launched exclusive training program for plumbers in Pakistan

The collaboration between the Hunar Foundation and GROHE will be the 50th GIVE Program School opened across the EMENA regions

GROHE is a leading brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, which has now initiated its “GROHE Installer Vocational-Training & Education” (GIVE) Program in Karachi, as the first “GIVE school” in Pakistan established in the Hunar Foundation Premises, Delhi Mercantile Society.

Since there is a shortage of skilled installers in Pakistan’s sanitary industry, GROHE has recognized the need to offer attractive training programs, for building the foundation for a prosperous future. Pakistan GIVE Program will be GROHE’s 50th GIVE school globally, and that is a result of the company’s vision and commitment to giving back to society.

GROHE has formulated a cutting-edge training framework by installing modern training racks and providing learning material and experienced technical trainers. Students will complete a specific product training for which they will receive a recognized international certificate.

Christopher Penney - Leader, GIVE Program, LIXIL EMENA stated that: “The GIVE Program’s curriculum will ensure that the students are capable of installing and maintaining our expanding product range before they embark on their future careers in the plumbing industry.

It gives me great pleasure to see our GIVE Program being officially launched in Pakistan. It is a testament to our commitment to give back to society and offer young people an exciting opportunity to start to a rewarding career.”