Pakistan

Arrangements made for LB elections in Tharparkar

Recorder Report 25 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Saleem-ud-Din Dal has said that all arrangements have been made by the District Administration Tharparkar and District Election Commission Office Tharparkar for the local body elections in Tharparkar district under the first phase.

Regarding local body elections, there are 708 polling stations in the district including 46 male, 46 female and 616 joint polling stations. 1742 polling booths have been set up in these polling stations including 976 male and 766 female polling booths. Out of 708 polling stations, 195 have been declared as highly sensitive, 300 as sensitive and 213 as normal polling stations.

A total of 5934 staff has been appointed during the local body elections including 708 Presiding Officers, 3484 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1742 Polling Officers who will be on duty during the election phase.

