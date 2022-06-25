ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Conserve energy at all cost

Ali Basit 25 Jun, 2022

Although there exists no scientific survey or research work to find out how three hikes in the prices of petroleum and products in a matter of two months have affected the sales and consumption of these items, it is quite clear that these increases have led to reducing traffic load on Karachi’s thoroughfares in any significant or insignificant way.

The fast depleting foreign exchange reserves demand people conserve fuel and electricity in order to lessen the size of import bill which has now reached an unprecedented level and that too in the absence of sufficient stocks of dollar. Conserving energy is not less than a national cause which must be upheld and promoted in a meaningful manner. The situation also underscores the need for introduction of bicycle culture to help reduce our increasing dependence on petroleum and products. Bicycling is still the transportation mode of choice of up to 70 percent of the urban passenger trips in China, the world’s second largest economy.

Basit Ali (Karachi)

