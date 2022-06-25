KU, Amal Academy, PepsiCo sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: University of Karachi (KU), Amal Academy and PepsiCo Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the University of Karachi to work together on enhancing the professional skills of university graduates. Vice Chancellor University of Karachi, Prof Dr Nasira Khatoon, Ali Siddiq, CEO Amal Academy and Hatim Khan, Director Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan signed the MoU. Through the MoU, Amal Academy will offer the Amal Career-Prep fellowship programme to the students at KU.

According to an announcement of the company here on Friday, Amal Academy is focused on upskilling youth since 2014 through the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship programme. Graduates join the fellowship to complement their technical skills with professional skills, so they are better prepared for the job market.

“Our youth has tremendous potential; our fellowship programme enables students to become more aware of all that they are capable of. We aim to help them develop self-belief, become lifelong learners, problem solvers, and socially responsible citizens. Employers today are looking for more than just technical skills, and we are proud to be partnering with PepsiCo and Karachi University to empower these leaders of tomorrow”, said Ali Siddiq, CEO Amal Academy.

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo has partnered with Amal Academy to fund the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship programme. Since 2019, over 6000 graduates have completed the fellowship. The PepsiCo foundation funding has enabled Amal Academy to scale the program at the national level creating opportunities for graduates living in far flung areas to benefit from the programme. Over 40 percent of the programme graduates are women.

“We are completely invested in our PepsiCo positive vision of driving positive action for the planet and people. We thank the university for hosting us; this partnership helps expand the programme coverage in the province of Sindh”, said Hatim Khan, Director Corporate Affairs PepsiCo Pakistan.

