UK’s Johnson spoke to finance minister, not worried about resignations

KIGALI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday morning and is not concerned about any further resignations from his top team following parliamentary election losses overnight, a party source said.

The Conservative Party source said Johnson had been surprised by the resignation of the party’s chairman Oliver Dowden.

Britain’s Conservative party chair resigns after by-election defeats

Asked if Johnson was worried about further resignations, the source said: “No, what makes you think that? He speaks to Rishi everyday he speaks to people every day about the day ahead and as you know there is a packed day ahead. He is seeing the prince (Charles) in a couple of hours, so no.”