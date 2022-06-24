Canadian HC summoned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour and a strong démarche was handed over against the recent statement by a Canadian parliamentarian Tom Kmiec.

Diplomat sources told Business Recorder that the Canadian high commissioner to Pakistan was summoned to the Foreign Office and she was conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the statement by the Canadian MP.

The high commissioner was told that the recent statement against Pakistan by Canadian Member of Parliament Tom Kmiec was against diplomatic norms and highly irresponsible.

