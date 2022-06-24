Covid positivity rate rises to 2.14pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2.14 percent Covid-19 positivity ratio during the past 24 hours which is the highest in three months as the country reported 268 coronavirus infections after 12,513 tests were conducted.

According to coronavirus stats released by the National Health Institute (NIH) on Thursday, the country also reported one Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours taking the overall death tally to 30,385 since the pandemic’s outbreak. The country has also reported 104 coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 1,498,698.

Karachi remained the most coronavirus-affected city in the country as a total of 138 new infections were detected in the metropolis when 650 samples were tested, taking the city’s positivity rate to 21.23 percent. The second most affected city is Abbottabad, where the positivity rate is 8.7 percent, followed by Peshawar with 3.36 percent, Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 2.63 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with 2.5 percent positivity ratio, Faisalabad with 2.30 percent, Quetta with 1.93 percent and Lahore with 1.91 percent positivity ratio.

The last time Pakistan’s positivity ratio was two per cent was on March 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, 75 people infected with Covid-19 are in critical care units while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

On account of Covid-19 infections, Sindh with 578,576 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 507,824 cases, KPK 219,845 cases, ICT 135,853 cases, AJK 43,367 cases, Balochistan 35,519 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) with 11,754 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Sindh has reported a total 567,237 Covid-19 recoveries, Punjab 491,786, KPK 212,886, the ICT 134,140, AJK 42,517, Balochistan 35,108, and G-B 11,546.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Punjab with 13,566 Covid-19 deaths is top among all the federating units on account of Covid-19 deaths, followed by Sindh with 8,109 deaths, KPK 6,324 deaths, ICT 1,025 deaths, AJK 792 deaths, Balochistan with 378 deaths, and G-B 191 deaths.

The health authorities across the country since the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive have administered a total 261,989,280coronavirus doses of which 17,828,826people have received booster doses, while 125,250,104people are fully vaccinated, and 136,422,713people have received the first dose.

According to health experts, the countrywide spread of Covid-19 as yet is not alarming, but in Karachi, the cases are “too high”, however, the Covid-19 situation in Karachi is still not bad enough to panic. Instead, special surveillance is needed in the Karachi-like cities with over five percent positivity ratio.

The health experts have advised the authorities and general public to focuson the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), efficient data collection, and more testing.

