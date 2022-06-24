ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Turkey brotherly ties anchored in hearts of people: Alvi

Recorder Report 24 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey were anchored in the hearts of the people of the two countries and both the nations enjoyed exemplary cordial ties rooted in shared social, cultural, and religious values.

The president expressed the hope that these mutually rewarding multi-dimensional relations would go from strength to strength in future as well. He made these remarks while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The president observed that Turkiye and Pakistan, along with other Muslim-majority countries, advocated the need to counter Islamophobia on various fora, including the forum of OIC and the UN General Assembly, which finally bore fruit when the United Nations designated 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He said that Islamophobia was on the rise around the world, especially in India where all religious minorities, especially Muslims, were being coerced and intimidated; their homes and places of worship were destroyed, and their religious symbols and personalities were ridiculed and insulted with impunity.

The president expressed Pakistan’s gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and appreciated Turkiye’s active role in the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. He said that both the countries held similar views on the issue of Cyprus, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the reconstitution of the United Nations.

The president also congratulated the outgoing ambassador on the successful completion of his tenure in Islamabad and appreciated his personal contribution in further strengthening Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations during his tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi UNITED NATIONS OIC Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Pak Turkey

Comments

1000 characters

Pak-Turkey brotherly ties anchored in hearts of people: Alvi

Oil prices hiked to avert default, says Miftah

Sale of over 66pc Abraaj stake in K-Electric: Shanghai Electric must get the green light within three months, PM tells Khaqan

Finance Bill 2022: Senate adopts 244 recommendations

Additional taxation measures of over Rs436bn on the cards

Debt-recapitalisation of NPPMCL plants: PC tries to persuade MoE to materialise bank deals

Targeted subsidy: Ministries asked to prepare proposals

IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

FCA mechanism: KE seeks record Rs11.33 per unit hike for May

Wapda, Discos: No employee to get free electricity: ministry

Read more stories