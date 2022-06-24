ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
Pakistan

ECP issues schedule for carrying out delimitation of ICT UCs

APP 24 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a schedule for carrying out delimitation of 101 union councils, 60 general wards, and 22 women wards in each union council in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to the ECP notification, the date for administrative arrangement including procurement of maps and relevant data will be June 23 to June 27.

The date for the preparation of a preliminary list of constituencies or wards (Form 8) will be June 28 to July 21 while the date for publication of a preliminary list of constituencies or wards (Form 8) will be July 22.

The date for filing objections by the voter concerned before the delimitation authority will be July 23 to August 7.

Islamabad Capital Territory ECP LG polls in Islamabad ICT UCs ECP notification

