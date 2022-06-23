Supreme Court gun ruling ‘shameful’: California governor

LOS ANGELES: The Supreme Court’s ruling that Americans have the right to carry guns in public is “shameful,” the governor of California, the state with some of the most restrictive firearms laws, said Thursday.

“A dark day in America,” Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter.

“This is a dangerous decision from a court hell bent on pushing a radical ideological agenda and infringing on the rights of states to protect our citizens from being gunned down in our streets, schools, and churches. Shameful.”

The 6-3 decision by a right-leaning court strikes down a century-old New York law that required a person to prove they had a legitimate self-defense need, or “proper cause,” to receive a gun permit.

Several other states, including California, have similar laws – and the court’s ruling will curb their ability to restrict people from carrying guns in public.

The ruling comes just weeks after a man walked into a Texas elementary school and used a legally-acquired weapon to kill 19 children and two adults, in a crime that shocked America.