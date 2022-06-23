ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices

AFP 23 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Veterinarians are called in to inspect the sheep at an abattoir ahead of one of Islam’s major holidays in Dubai, where the municipality is encouraging residents to use smart apps to order the sacrificial animals.

Muslims during Eid Al Adha, which falls in July this year to mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage season, traditionally buy a whole sheep to be slaughtered and distributed among friends, family and the poor.

Demand, however, is all-year round in the Muslim emirate, with mask-clad workers at the abattoir in Al Qouz industrial area – one of many in Dubai – seen slicing and cleaning the meat for delivery or pick-up.

To avoid overcrowding at the facility during the Eid, Dubai officials have urged people to use smart apps to make their orders, as the emirate witnesses a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Through the apps, residents can put in their orders for slaughter, have it delivered or even distributed to local charities.

While such apps are not widely available in Muslim countries, they have been used in some countries such as Pakistan.

Dubai, one of the seven members of the United Arab Emirates, has seven apps, said officials.

Ali al-Hamadi, director of public health services at Dubai municipality, said deliveries through the apps are made “within one or two hours, saving people time and energy”.

“In the past two years, due to Covid-19, many have resorted to using smart apps, as precautionary measures are still needed, and we have to take that into consideration,” he told AFP.

Fayez al-Badr, in charge of one of Dubai’s smart apps, said customers can “order the type of slaughter, its age, and can, through the app, pay and have it delivered in a refrigerated van”.

The UAE warned earlier this month that people must follow its anti-Covid measures including wearing masks indoors or face heavy fines, after cases more than doubled in a week.

Muslims mark Eid by buying sheep and goats to kill in the annual ritual that stems from the story of the prophet Abraham, commanded by God to slaughter his beloved son Ishmael as a test of his faith.

Sheep are slaughtered, in reference to the lamb that God provided for sacrifice instead of Ishmael.

uae Dubai sacrificial animals Eid Al Adha

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai urges use of smart apps to order Eid sacrifices

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Vitol-backed VavaCars announces shutting down Pakistan operations

Bilawal urges UN to form task force to tackle disinformation globally

Oil prices weaken on hawkish Fed rhetoric, concerns about demand

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Read more stories