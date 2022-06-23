Worcestershire sign Hasnain for remaining County Championship matches

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain for the final six matches of the County Championship, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“Hasnain’s ability to bowl at 90mph will add fresh impetus as Worcestershire look to continue its bid for success in red-ball cricket,” the statement said.

The 22-year-old quick is set to make his debut against Middlesex at Merchant Taylors School on July 11, it added.

Hasnain has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 18 T20Is since making his debut in both formats in 2019, in addition to six first-class matches in his career.

His stint with the Worcestershire would be the first since being cleared for bowling in the international cricket earlier this month.

Hasnain was reported for a faulty action in January this year during the BBL and was suspended from bowling in international cricket the following month.

“Hugely exciting to have Muhammad join our squad for the last six games. We’ve played a patient game with the overseas players and tried to plot our way through the season,” Head Coach Alex Gidman said.

“To have someone of his caliber joining us for the last six games is really exciting.

“Azhar knows him very well and helped us do a bit of research. He spoke very, very highly of him as a young man and as a character and his skill set as well. He is going to be exactly what the group needs, some real power and energy,” he concluded.

Hasnain, who will play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, said that he was looking forward to his first stint at the county cricket.

“I want to help Worcestershire win matches first and foremost, but I also want to play more first-class cricket, and this is an ideal opportunity. It will also be part of my cricketing education to play in England on different pitches.

“Azhar has had nothing but good things to say about Worcestershire, and I’m looking forward to joining up, and hopefully, I can make a similar impact to him.”