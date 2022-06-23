ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
ASC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.42%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.59%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.14%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
FNEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (6.77%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
PIBTL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.02%)
PRL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.47%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.13%)
SNGP 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
TPL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.17%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.1%)
UNITY 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
WAVES 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,263 Increased By 33 (0.78%)
BR30 15,632 Increased By 246.3 (1.6%)
KSE100 42,717 Increased By 258.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 94.6 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New injury Head-ache for Australia in Sri Lanka

AFP 23 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: Travis Head will miss Australia’s last one-day international against Sri Lanka while Steve Smith is also doubtful, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday on the eve of the dead-rubber match.

Head hurt his hamstring on Tuesday when Sri Lanka took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Colombo, adding to a long list of injuries for the visitors.

Smith missed the game with a quad problem and Australia were also without Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar.

“There is a lot of them,” Finch said, adding that he was “not sure” if Head, who scored a useful 70 not out in the third ODI on Sunday, would be fit for the two-match Test series beginning on July 29 in Galle.

“Especially where he fields in the outfield, he does quite a lot of kilometres and the ground is quite heavy,” Finch said, adding that Head’s absence was a “bit more of a precaution.”

He said he doubted Smith would be available either.

“But that could change. I mean he’ll be doing training this afternoon. We will go down there and have a look at the conditions and everything. But from what I understand, he won’t be available for tomorrow,” Finch said.

Finch also said that Starc was “still not right” with his finger, which he cut on the spike of his boot in the first ODI.

“Where it is, the stitching and things like that (are) just not quite 100-percent healed. Without being able to bowl with tape on, he will be out for tomorrow as well,” Finch said.

Finch blamed the “disappointing” series defeat on Australia’s inability to build partnerships but said the games were still good preparation for the Tests.

“Any time we’ve started to get any momentum in the game, we lose a wicket and in these conditions, once you lose one, they go back-to-back pretty quick,” Finch said.

He also defended international bilateral series in the age of domestic T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League, which have registered huge growth in funding and popularity in the last few years.

Finch said that the standard “isn’t the same when you play domestic competitions” and international bilateral series were still “important to the game”.

Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood on Friday paid tribute to the players for their “very satisfying” first bilateral series victory over Australia since 2010.

“Most satisfying for me was the progress of a team as we’ve made through this journey so far, just to see obviously the tactics coming together, to see guys out in the middle scoring runs, to see how we’ve chased totals down,” Silverwood told reporters.

“And to me, one of the most exciting things is but we’re still nowhere near the potential that we have in that team… If the guys keep learning and keep progressing the way they are, then we will be… in a very strong position to challenge anywhere in the world.”

australia Sri Lanka ODI

Comments

1000 characters

New injury Head-ache for Australia in Sri Lanka

Critical level: SBP-held foreign exchange reserves plummet to $8.24bn

Rupee closes with historic gain over US dollar, ends at 207.23

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah Ismail

Senate body adopts 27 recommendations on Finance Bill

Pakistan LNG Ltd gets single bid from QatarEnergy at $39.80/mmbtu for July cargo

Oil rebounds as investors assess recession risks

KSE-100 inches upwards on positive sentiment

Afghan authorities scramble to reach earthquake zone, toll at 1,000 dead

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

Citigroup sees chances of global recession nearing 50%

Read more stories