ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.97%)
ASC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
ASL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.08%)
AVN 78.99 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.96%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
CNERGY 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.77%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
FNEL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.99%)
GTECH 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (7.52%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
MLCF 28.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.96%)
PACE 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.86%)
PRL 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.15%)
PTC 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.35%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TREET 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.18%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2%)
UNITY 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.76%)
BR100 4,295 Increased By 65.7 (1.55%)
BR30 15,755 Increased By 369.8 (2.4%)
KSE100 42,927 Increased By 469.3 (1.11%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 186.3 (1.15%)
Australian shares end higher as banks, tech gain

Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as gains in financial and technology stocks outweighed losses in mining and energy sectors, while investors assessed the risk of a global recession amid a string of rates hikes to stamp out inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.31% higher at 6,528.4.

The index has closed higher barely for the fifth time this month, in what is turning out to be one of the toughest period for equities this year as they come under heavy selling pressure on fears of a global economic turmoil.

Financials advanced 0.73%, and were among the top gainers on the benchmark index, with the “big four” banks climbing between 0.2% and 1.1%.

“Banks are doing better because the money has to go somewhere as miners are taking a big hit … banks are seen as a bit safer,” Deep Data Analytics Chief Executive Officer Mathan Somasundaram said.

“In a rising rate environment, property trust will struggle and that means demand for bank products will continue to slow down from here,” he added.

Miners pull Australian shares lower on weak commodity prices

Tech stocks gained 1.52%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rising 4.7% to hit their highest in a week.

Local miners shed 1.94%, limiting the gains, as iron ore futures slipped on the back of rising steel inventories in top producer China.

Mining behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.3% and nearly 2% respectively.

Energy stocks slipped 2.1% on weakness in oil prices, with Woodside Energy Group falling 2.6% and Santos 2%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 1.3% higher at 10,813.92.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX ASX 200 index

