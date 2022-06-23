ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
ASC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.55%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.25%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.1%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
CNERGY 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.95%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
FNEL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.99%)
GTECH 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (7.52%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.7%)
PACE 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.86%)
PRL 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.36%)
PTC 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.26%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TREET 30.49 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.15%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.12%)
UNITY 21.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.76%)
BR100 4,295 Increased By 65.7 (1.55%)
BR30 15,755 Increased By 369.8 (2.4%)
KSE100 42,927 Increased By 469.3 (1.11%)
KSE30 16,445 Increased By 186.3 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU bans Russian lobbying from its institutions

AFP 23 Jun, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s major institutions have banned lobbyists working for Russian interests from their premises in the latest measure against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Thursday.

The 705-member European Parliament made the move already in early June and the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, as well as the Council, which represents member states, have followed suit.

“We have been instructed that we should no longer receive people who represent a Russian interest,” an EU official said on Thursday shortly before the start of an EU summit on aid to Ukraine.

The decision concerns all Russian interest representatives who are registered to have access to the premises of the institutions to meet with commissioners, their staff and elected MEPs.

Britain says Russia boosts pressure in advance on Ukraine’s Lysychansk

The decision is part of the implementation of the sixth set of sanctions adopted by the European Union, which bans all business and public relations consultancy services.

Russian diplomats, officials and executives were already banned from EU facilities and denied visas to enter the bloc, but until now EU nationals representing the interests of their Russian clients in Brussels had not been prevented from conducting business.

European Parliament Russian troops Russian forces European Union’s ban

Comments

1000 characters

EU bans Russian lobbying from its institutions

Govt to capitalise on drop in international oil price: Miftah

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil falls more than 2% as investors weigh recession risk

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

Karachi's Covid positivity climbs to 21.23% as country witnesses increase in daily cases

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

Pakistan's edtech startup Out-Class raises $500,000

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Read more stories