SHC suspends order to exhume Aamir’s body, conduct autopsy

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday suspended a judicial order for the exhumation and autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body after the family approached the court.

The family of renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain has approached Sindh High Court (SHC) to reverse a decision from a judicial magistrate for exhumation and autopsy, terming it an un-Islamic act and without the consent of the family.

The petition filed by Aamir Liaquat’s son and daughter sought an immediate hearing of the case as the exhumation and autopsy are planned for Thursday. On June 20, a local court in Karachi ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body. The station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station was told to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Later, a six-member medical board headed by surgeon Samiya Syed has been formed on the court’s orders to exhume Aamir Liaqat’s body.