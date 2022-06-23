ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC suspends order to exhume Aamir’s body, conduct autopsy

INP 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday suspended a judicial order for the exhumation and autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body after the family approached the court.

The family of renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain has approached Sindh High Court (SHC) to reverse a decision from a judicial magistrate for exhumation and autopsy, terming it an un-Islamic act and without the consent of the family.

The petition filed by Aamir Liaquat’s son and daughter sought an immediate hearing of the case as the exhumation and autopsy are planned for Thursday. On June 20, a local court in Karachi ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body. The station house officer (SHO) of the Brigade Police Station was told to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Later, a six-member medical board headed by surgeon Samiya Syed has been formed on the court’s orders to exhume Aamir Liaqat’s body.

SHC judicial magistrate Aamir Liaquat TV personality

Comments

1000 characters

SHC suspends order to exhume Aamir’s body, conduct autopsy

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Record $57m landed in RDAs, says PM

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil slumps nearly 3pc

Pakistan offers assistance

Read more stories