Agricultural policies: Sindh govt forms joint committee

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced to set up a joint committee of provincial govt and rice exporters’ representatives for development of agriculture related policies.

A delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) led by its senior vice chairman Muhammad Anwar Mianoor, held a meeting with Sindh Chif Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail to discuss the agricultural related issues. The meeting was also attended by secretary food, secretary agriculture, secretary irrigation and others.

During the meeting it was decided to form a joint committee. Meeting also decided to introduce high yielding rice seeds to growers for increasing the crop output.

On request of REAP, it was decided to make Dokri Centre as ‘Centre of Excellence’ with collaboration of IRRI Philippine and Chinese Rice Research Institute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

