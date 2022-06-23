Interim bail granted to Moonis Elahi

LAHORE: A special court (offences in bank) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League (Q) MNA Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, till July 04 in money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court also extended the bail of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The court also issued notice to the FIA and sought reply from it till next hearing.

On a court query, Moonis said he has applied for bail on the advice of his lawyers. Earlier, the counsel of Moonis said the case against his client is fabricated and politically motivated. He said the FIA before registration of the case in question did not fulfil all the requisite formalities, hence it is illegal and without lawful authority.

He said his client is ready to join the investigation as he had already recorded his statement before the investigating officer. While expressing apprehension of arrest of his client by the FIA, the counsel prayed the court to allow him bail enabling him to pursue his case.

The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed him bail and asked him to cooperate during the FIA for investigation of the case. The FIA had booked Moonis Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti and six others on charges of money laundering worth Rs 24 billion.

