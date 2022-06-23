ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Pre-monsoon rain hits Karachi

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: A sudden short pre-monsoon rain with gusty winds struck the metropolis on Wednesday evening, scaling down significantly the simmering temperature, the Met Office officials said. During daytime temperature remained as high as 36.8 Celsius, which plummeted to 24 Celsius after sundown, from a windy rainy spell.

The gusty winds raised dust that reduced the human visibility. The pre-monsoon spell widely help reduced the temperature in the city. However, the Met issued a warning of a another spell of a very hot weather across upper and central parts of Sindh with a maximum temperature between 46 Celsius and 48 Celsius from June 24 onwards. The most affected districts may be Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot and Nawabshah to witness the scorching heat.

