MiTE holds open house for students, their parents

KARACHI: The Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship (MiTE) organised an Open House session on June 18, 2022, for all prospective students and their parents to providing a ubiquitous platform of extensive learning opportunities on the ethos of entrepreneurship, technology, and design.

This state-of-the-art university has been established by the Millennium Trust for Education and Entrepreneurship (TMTEE). TMTEE is having 35 years of teaching and learning legacy across the country.

The former Minister of Education Punjab – Dr Faisal Mushtaq TI is the Founder/ President of this HEC recognized Sindh Chartered University and Prof Dr Huma Baqai has been appointed as the Rector of the university to abridge the gap between national and international education programmes. The open house featured briefings on the following degree programmes being offered at MiTE. Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA); Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS); Bachelor of Science in Fashion and Design (BSFD)

Dr Faisal Mushtaq TI and Rector Prof Dr Huma Baqai of the university addressed the attendees of the open house and answered the questions of the prospect students and their parents. The event was jam-packed with lots of engaging, student life, and educational activities. These sessions helped the students to explore the exciting learning opportunities at MiTE. Counseling sessions with the faculty members made this learning experience unique and different from a traditional university as those were focused on the accelerating and shifting the focus of education from job/ employment-oriented economy to entrepreneurs-based economy in Pakistan.

A detailed session with the Head of Admissions, Communication, and Outreach - Madiha Muqeem provided students with all the essential information regarding MiTE’s admission process including specific information on addressing concerns related to scholarship and financial aid, how to fill up the e-application to sit in the aptitude test and appear for an interview. The ceremony closed with an enticing campus tour followed by a press conference where various media houses participated for the event’s coverage.

