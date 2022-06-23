ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Pakistan

US CG, MagnifiScience Centre hold discussion on improving air quality

Press Release 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The US Consulate General, Karachi partnered with The MagnifiScience Centre on June 21 to organise the panel discussion “Saaf Hawa Kay Liye: Improving Air Quality Together.” This event gathered policymakers, climate change experts, business leaders, civil society groups, diplomatic community members, and other stakeholders at the Centre to explore the impact of poor air quality, to look at ways different stakeholders can work together to improve air quality in Karachi, and to highlight the efforts of local air quality champions.

US Deputy Consul General Matt Ference, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, UK Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, and Founder of the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative Abid Omar delivered remarks.

“Air pollution is a threat to human health, the environment, and economies,” said Deputy Consul General Ference, “That is why we have brought together a diverse group of stakeholders today to explore ways we can work together across sectors to improve air quality in Karachi, and by doing so improve public health and contribute to the fight against climate change in Pakistan and beyond.”

“The Dawood Foundation is working with its partners to support environmental efforts in Karachi, and wishes to participate in or initiate projects that will improve air quality in our city and beyond,” said Syed Fasihuddin Biyabani, CEO The Dawood Foundation. “The MSC is a platform for learning and informal education. Learning about air pollution and the need to improve air quality aligns with our mission that Science is for everyone, says Christoph S Sprung, Director MagnifiScience Centre.

Journalist Afia Salam led a panel discussion with Dr Zafar Fatmi, Professor of Community Health Sciences, Aga Khan University Medical College; Nazish Shekha, Director of Research, Pakistan Business Council Center for Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB); Sophia Hasnain, CEO, Linked Things; and M Kamran Khan, Deputy Director, Sindh Environmental Protection Agency.

