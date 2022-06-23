ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clean energy spending rises, but still not enough: IEA

AFP 23 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Investment in clean energy will hit a record this year but fall short of what is needed to tackle the climate crisis, with coal spending rising, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

Global energy investment will rise by eight percent to $2.4 trillion in 2022, mainly thanks to renewables, although soaring inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are weighing on costs, the IEA said in an annual report.

Investment in all sectors will increase but the fastest growth will come from electricity, mainly in renewables and grids, and energy efficiency.

Clean energy investment is “finally” starting to pick up and is expected to reach $1.4 trillion this year, accounting for almost three-quarters of the growth in overall spending in energy, the IEA said.

Since 2020, investment in clean energy has grown at an annual rate of 12 percent, “well short of what is required to hit international climate goals, but nonetheless an important step in the right direction,” according to the report. This compares to an annual growth rate of just over two percent in the five years that followed the 2015 Paris climate pact.

Inflation has soared worldwide as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed energy prices higher.

The IEA said almost half of the additional $200 billion in capital investment in energy in 2022 “is likely to be eaten up by higher costs, rather than bringing additional energy supply capacity or savings.”

IEA High energy prices Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Clean energy Global energy investment international climate goals

Comments

Comments are closed.

Clean energy spending rises, but still not enough: IEA

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Record $57m landed in RDAs, says PM

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil slumps nearly 3pc

Pakistan offers assistance

Read more stories