Spot rate recovers more ground amid improved activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 21000 per maund. The local market was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,900 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,700 to Rs 22000 per maund.

2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 21100 to Rs 21300 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 21100 to Rs 21200 per maund and 200 bales of Nauabad were sold at Rs 21100 per maund.

126 exhibitors are representing Pakistan at Heimtextil and Techtextil 2022, who are receiving buyers from around the world.

Around 2,300 exhibitors (combined with co-located events) are participating in all three shows. From Pakistan, exhibitors are participating directly as well as through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Those exhibitors that are participating under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) pavilion are allocated in Hall 6.2.

Pakistani exhibitors are highly excited by the show outcome and looking forward to getting a good number of orders from this Heimtextil Summer Special edition.

Nadeem Kiyani, Director Commercial of JK Group of Companies shared his views about the fair and said: “We are having a good number of international visitors at our stand. I am grateful to Messe Frankfurt and team for making things easy here at Frankfurt. Stand is rightly placed as requested”.

Arif Ehsan Malik, CEO of Al-Ghani International & Chairman of APBUMA said: “Fair just started and so far it has given us good opportunities. International buyers visited our stand and showed their interest in our products. We are looking forward to generating better business for our company”.

Pakistan has direct exhibitors such as Lucky Textile Mills, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile Mills, Nishat Chunian, Nishat Mills, Al Rahim Textile, Adamjee Enterprises, Master Textile, Sapphire Finishing and many more.

Due to the current challenges, sustainability is a theme that runs through all sectors of the textile value chain, triggering processes and releasing enormous innovative power in the process.

For the first time, visitors can discover Techtextil and Texprocess virtually and benefit from new formats and exchange opportunities. Next edition of Heimtextil will be held from January 10 to 13, 2023.

