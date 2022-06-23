ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Pakistan

First China-Pakistan ‘Belt and Road’ transportation and logistics conference held at NUST

Press Release 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Under the umbrella of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization the first China-Pakistan “Belt and Road” Transportation and Logistics conference was held in a hybrid mode. This forum was jointly initiated by the Shandong Jiaotong University, Kashgar University and National University of Sciences and Technology - Pakistan under the background of the rapid development of world logistics, significant progress in the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the deepening of China-Pakistan friendship.

The BBS through the way of combining online, multinational perspective, famous professors’ vision, arguments, and other forms, the transportation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor construction big data to think and the problem of the development of modern logistics industry and refining, transportation logistics industry cooperation between China and Pakistan to investigate the challenges and opportunities.

Renowned researchers from the Research Institute of The Ministry of Transport of China, professors from the other world-renowned universities delivered keynote speeches. At the same time, several presidents and branch deans from Shandong Jiaotong University, Xinjiang Kashgar University and Pakistan National University of Sciences and Technology also attended the forum. From Pakistan National University of Science and Technology Pro Rector Academics Dr Usman, Principal of School of Social Sciences and Humanities Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Director NIPS Brig Amir Yaqoob (R) and Assistant Professor Farah Naaz participated.

NUST China Pakistan friendship Belt and Road Dr Usman

