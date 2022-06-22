ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,474 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,263 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BoE will ‘act forcefully’ to stem inflation, says Britain’s Sunak

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

LONDON: The Bank of England will “act forcefully” to combat rising prices, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as data showed UK inflation had hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in May.

Sunak told reporters that Britain had “all the tools we need” to bring down inflation. “Firstly, the Bank of England will act forcefully to combat inflation,” he said.

“Secondly, the government will be responsible with borrowing and debt so we don’t make the situation worse and drive up people’s mortgage rates any more than they’re going to go up.

“And lastly, we’re improving the productivity of our economy, improving the supplies of energy we have and moving people off welfare into work.”

Sunak echoed language used by the Bank of England last week after it raised interest rates - although the central bank’s line was more conditional, saying it would “if necessary act forcefully”.

He defended a planned pension increase in line with inflation, amid criticism that the government was at the same time urging below-inflation increases for workers.

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

“The slight difference with pensions is pensions are not an input cost into the cost of producing goods and services we all consume so they don’t add to inflation in the same way,” he said.

He said public sector worker pay increases needed to be proportionate and balanced, in line with the need not to make inflation worse and remain affordable to the taxpayer.

Bank of England UK inflation

Comments

1000 characters

BoE will ‘act forcefully’ to stem inflation, says Britain’s Sunak

IMF being lenient with current government: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut US fuel cost

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

SHC bars authorities from exhuming Aamir Liaquats’s body for autopsy

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

Read more stories