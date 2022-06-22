ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,474 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,263 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

Reuters Updated 22 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: IKEA India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to sell more to the country's burgeoning middle class with the launch of its latest store on Wednesday.

The company's fourth and biggest store in India opened in the country's tech hub of Bengaluru, four years after IKEA entered the Indian market.

The store, spread over 460,000 square feet, will sell a wide selection of the brand's home products and furnishings, including the popular Billy bookcase and Fargrik mugs.

The furniture maker is betting big on home furnishings in Bengaluru, where rental spaces are more affordable and bigger than Mumbai, where IKEA has two stores.

As prices soar, the average Indian is becoming more conscious of spending on non-essential items. India's retail inflation touched an eight-year high in April, easing marginally last month.

"We need to work on local sourcing which will help us to lower prices even more. We are working with our own costs to keep them down as much as possible, so that is how we navigate with affordability," Susanne Pulverer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India, told Reuters on Tuesday.

IKEA sources about 25% to 27% of its products locally, with a goal to increase that to at least half in the long term.

Indian shares see best day in 3 weeks

The company said it had been sourcing textiles and carpets locally in India for a long time and it planned to broaden that to its wood-based flatline furniture.

Still, high import duty has always been a sore point for global corporates to operate in India, with import tax on furniture at 25%.

"Import duty has an impact on prices and competition and it is not a fully open market but it is a part of doing business," Pulverer added.

India Ikea Swedish furniture group

Comments

1000 characters

IKEA India to source more products locally to tackle rising inflation

IMF being lenient with current government: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

Oil slumps by more than $5 as Biden expected to cut US fuel cost

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

SHC bars authorities from exhuming Aamir Liaquats’s body for autopsy

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

Read more stories