ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.41%)
TELE 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.06%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
UNITY 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 2.7 (0.06%)
BR30 15,496 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.59%)
KSE100 42,527 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 16,287 Increased By 30.8 (0.19%)
Indian shares drop over 1% after pullback rally fizzles

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, with the metal index plunging over 4%, while global investors remained concerned over monetary tightening policy and recession fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.09% to 15,468.5, as of 0543 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9% to 52,026.81.

Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

“Yesterday’s rally was a pullback in a bearish market. But there was not enough steam to sustain the momentum.

There was a lot of short covering as well,“ said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian shares see best day in 3 weeks

India’s 10-year benchmark yield was down marginally to 7.42%, from its previous close of 7.48%.

Metal stocks declined after their short rebound on Tuesday, as a stronger US dollar and rising supply concerns sent London copper prices down more than 1%.

The Nifty Metal index tumbed 4.5%, with Hindustan Copper sinking 8.4%.

The Nifty energy index lost 1.6%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Gas Authority of India down 4%, each.

Brent crude was down at $113.32 per barrel, after a push by US President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

Asian stocks fell in volatile trade, failing to extend an overnight Wall Street rally, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto were among the four lone gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Jain Irrigation Systems jumped nearly 17%, after the company said on Tuesday it would sell a 78% stake in its international irrigation business to Temasek-owned micro-irrigation company Rivulis.

