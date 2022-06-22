ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI accuses govt of trying to manipulate by-elections

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has accused the Punjab government of coercing the local administration to manipulate the by-elections in 20 constituencies in their favour.

While addressing a press conference, he claimed that deputy commissioners (DCs) and DPOs of 14 districts have been warned that their future depends on the results of the by-elections. “The state machinery is being used to run the campaign for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N); Hamza Shehbaz could go to any lengths to save his seat. We will not accept the fixed elections which will have dangerous consequences,” he added.

According to him, arranging free and fair by-polls in Punjab will be a ‘huge test’ for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP); rumours were already circulating that the PTI will get two seats and PML-N will get 18 seats. Hamza Shehbaz has already assured all the PML-N ticket holders of success.

He averred that the people are losing confidence in the ECP which could not even manage a by-poll in Karachi. He warned that if the ECP lost its credibility in the by-polls, then the nation will not accept the results of the next general elections. “It is the constitutional responsibility of the commission to hold transparent elections for which the state provides them with facilities to fulfill this constitutional obligation, and the nation expects this from them,” he added.

Former foreign minister accused Hamza Shehbaz of buying loyalties of the PTI officials; “the that the meetings of the PTI officials at the Union Council level are being arranged with Hamza Shehbaz and I have video evidence of it”.

Qureshi said the PTI candidates have complained that special branch officials do their reconnaissance during the electioneering and record their clips. He further said that no development work could be initiated after the announcement of the bye-election schedule, but in a recorded clip of a PML-N candidate in the PP-217 constituency he could be heard assuring that the development work would be completed before July 17. He said that he has sent the clips relating to the development work to the Punjab member of the ECP. “When will we get a fair election and an autonomous election commission,” he questioned.

He claimed that the elections are being ‘fixed’ but the electoral body is silent. He further said that they have no objection over the appointment in the ECP as long as these persons were neutral.

To a question, the PTI Vice Chairman said that the International Monetary Fund was not satisfied with the measures taken by the federal government; “it has given no signal of approval of the government’s budget. “The IMF says that the targets set in the budget were unrealistic,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI ECP by elections government of pakistan constituencies By polls in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

PTI accuses govt of trying to manipulate by-elections

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories