NA speaker pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Benazir Bhutto was a symbol of hope for the people of Pakistan. He said that she was an exemplary and courageous political leader who believed in the strengthening of democracy.

He said he was committed to provide fundamental rights such as education, health, and employment to all especially the underprivileged. He expressed these views on the occasion of celebrating 69th birth anniversary of late Benazir organized by the Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The speaker congratulated the members of the WPC on holding the symposium. While appreciating the services of MNA and former speaker National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza who laid the foundation stone of the WPC, he assured his all-out support to the WPC to work for the welfare and prosperity of women across the country. Later on, the speaker along with the guests cut a cake to celebrate the birth anniversary.

