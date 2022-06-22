ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘All Parties Task Force’ formed to highlight Kashmir issue

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: With a view to highlight the Kashmir issue and press for release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and other imprisoned Kashmiris, an “All Parties Task Force” has been formed with the former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as its Chairman.

The representatives of all political parties including PML-N, PPP, PTI, Muslim Conference, and Jamaat-e-Islami are included. The task force has demanded of the government of Pakistan to immediately provide a diplomatic passport to Yasin Malik’s wife, Mushaal Mullick, and nominate her as special envoy for Kashmiri Human Rights.

A statement issued after the meeting of the task force states that this forum has consulted and set out future strategies on the issues of raising voice for the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners all over the world and to present the facts to the world for the freedom of Kashmiri prisoners. It was decided that the task force will also liaise with the European Union and British members of parliament and international human rights organizations to highlight atrocities on Kashmiris.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Kashmir issue Kashmiris government of pakistan Yasin Malik Kashmiri Hurriyat leader All Parties Task Force

Comments

1000 characters

‘All Parties Task Force’ formed to highlight Kashmir issue

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Stability largely depends on emerging macroeconomic dynamics: SBP

FSR for CY21 unveiled: Financial system has performed well: SBP

Palm oil import sans from Indonesia: FBR abolishes 2pc additional duty

US firm offers coal supply on credit

Revenue collection target may be raised to Rs7.42trn

10pc RD imposed on motor spirit’s import till 30th

Read more stories