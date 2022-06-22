‘All Parties Task Force’ formed to highlight Kashmir issue

LAHORE: With a view to highlight the Kashmir issue and press for release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and other imprisoned Kashmiris, an “All Parties Task Force” has been formed with the former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as its Chairman.

The representatives of all political parties including PML-N, PPP, PTI, Muslim Conference, and Jamaat-e-Islami are included. The task force has demanded of the government of Pakistan to immediately provide a diplomatic passport to Yasin Malik’s wife, Mushaal Mullick, and nominate her as special envoy for Kashmiri Human Rights.

A statement issued after the meeting of the task force states that this forum has consulted and set out future strategies on the issues of raising voice for the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners all over the world and to present the facts to the world for the freedom of Kashmiri prisoners. It was decided that the task force will also liaise with the European Union and British members of parliament and international human rights organizations to highlight atrocities on Kashmiris.

