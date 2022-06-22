ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Jun 22, 2022
Pakistan

Sindh govt amends ‘market closure policy’

INP 22 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to make changes in the policy regarding markets and businesses closure at 9 pm. The policy was implemented to save power amid a severe energy crisis. According to details, the government has exempted some sectors from the closure, which will be able to operate as usual. The exempted sectors included tire repair shops, software developers, ambulance services and bus stations.

Customer support officers, call centres and courier services have also been exempted from the early closure policy. However, all other markets and businesses will be shut down at 9 pm.

Milk shops, bakeries and carriage vehicles for dairy products were already exempted from time restrictions.

On June 17, in an attempt to save energy, the Sindh government announced to close all markets including shopping malls by 9 pm across the province.

A notification was also issued by Home department in this connection.

According to a notification, markets will be closed by 9 pm, marriage halls at 10:30 pm and restaurants at 11 pm.

Sindh Government early market closure market closure policy save power severe energy crisis

