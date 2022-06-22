ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
CM directs police to deal strictly with law, order problems during LB polls

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the police department to demonstrate zero tolerance while maintaining law and order during Local Bodies election being held in 14 districts of four divisions on June 26.

He also directed the Home Department to impose Section 144 against display of arms during Local Bodies election and also asked the police to deploy a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) in case of any emergency.

Murad Ali Shah issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation and arrangements for Local Bodies election here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Adl IG Karachi Javed Odho and DIGs concerned.

Meanwhile, the commissioners of Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas divisions attended the meeting through video link.

The CM told the divisional administration and the police to meet with the political parties and groups contesting the election and take them into confidence in respect of code of conduct.

He was told that there would be 8,724 polling stations in all the 14 districts of which 1,985 had been declared as most sensitive, 3,448 sensitive and 3,291 normal. At this Murad Ali directed the commissioners concerned and the police to discuss the candidates and their party leadership to keep their supporters/workers under control. “If the candidates show restraint and understanding of the situation the number of the most sensitive polling stations would come down,” he said.

The IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the Chief Minister that 26,545 policemen would be deployed at the polling stations in the light of their sensitivity. He added that 9,925 policemen would be on duty at 1,985 most sensitive polling stations, 10,344 at sensitive polling stations and 6,276 at 3,291 normal polling stations.

10,644 QRFs would be deployed as directed by the CM, therefore the number of total deployment would come to 37,189, he added.

The IG told the Chief Minister that a police force of 12,012, including 300 from Karachi, 6,607 police training centres, 305 CTD, 200 crime branch, 4,100 Hyderabad and 500 from SRP had been arranged for their deployment at the polling stations. The IGP said that a ladies police force of 4,287 was also being arranged for the election duty.

Shah directed the Chief Secretary to continue supervising the arrangements to avoid any untoward incident, whereas he directed the IG police to mobilise CCTV-mounted vehicles in the polling areas for close monitoring of the activities.

