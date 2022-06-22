Imran, ex-NAB chief should be behind bars: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while responding to former prime minister Imran Khan’s press conference, said that Khan and former chairman NAB should be behind bars “for trampling” upon the law and justice of the country.

Khan and the chairman NAB should be in jail who have been “violating” law and justice for four and a half years.

She said no matter how much you (Imran Khan) cry, shout or scream people have rejected you and your corruption is exposed.

Four years of theft, corruption and incompetence have been exposed to the public, she maintained.

Khan could not prove his allegations against the PML-N even after using the NAB, the FIA, and his government, she said.

“Imran’s corruption had been exposed for the entire country to see and he could no longer hide behind false narratives and accusatory politics. The four years of incompetence and corruption were now known to people who had figured out Imran’s false narrative of accountability to persecute his political opponents. He went to insane lengths to file false cases on the opposition, but even after abusing all resources and power, Imran could not prove a single penny of corruption on the opposition leaders. He embarrassed himself in front of the UK’s National Crime Agency and Broadsheet where his false allegations were dismissed”, she said.

The information minister said after crushing the masses under inflation for four years and misleading them over false conspiracy narrative, Imran now wanted to deceive the nation over the NAB laws. This was because he wanted to use the NAB for political victimisation so that he could imprison political opponents in death row cells once again, she added.

She pointed out that Imran should have been in jail but instead Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was appearing before courts over these political cases.

The truth was that even after abusing the NAB, the FIA, and the Prime Minister’s Office, Imran Khan could not prove anything but he continued violating the human rights of his political opponents.

