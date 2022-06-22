Donor agencies: Punjab expects $545.49m inflows in FY23

LAHORE: The Punjab government is expecting cash inflows amounting to US$ 545.49 million from different donor agencies in the financial year 2022-23. Out of this amount, US$ 154.12 million is expected in the shape of programs while US$ 386.97 million is meant for projects.

As per budget document, 2022-23, the amount comprises of loans and grants provided by major international development Partners including the World Bank (US$ 243.636 million), Asian Development Bank (US$ 258.009 million), Danish International Development Agency(US$ 4.597 million), French Development Agency (US$ 15.815 million), International Fund for Agricultural Development (US$ 1.83 million), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (US$ 4 million), Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office UK (US$ 15 million) and Japan International Development Cooperation Agency (US$ 2.603 million).

A comparison between the total financial assistance, in the form of loans and grants, by each International Development Partner for FY 2021-22 & FY 2022-23 indicates that the highest expected cash inflows during FY 2021-22 were from the World Bank, which is also expected to remain the largest contributor during FY 2022-23. However, the cash inflows of World Bank, in absolute terms, are likely to be reduced and the share of Asian Development Bank is expected to be more than double its share in FY 2021-22.

Following are the major initiatives by the Punjab government in collaboration with international agencies for FY 2022-23.

The World Bank assisted projects include Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE), Punjab Rural Sustainable Water and Sanitation, support to Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Punjab, Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement, Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth, Punjab Human Capital Investment (HCI), Punjab Cities Program, Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT), Drought Mitigation & Climate Resilience, strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SMART), Punjab Green Development Program, Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness, Punjab Jobs and Competitiveness Program (J&C), Punjab Education Sector Reform Project-III (PESRP-III) and National Immunization Support Project (NISP).

The Asian Development Bank assisted projects are Trimmu, Panjnad and Islam Barrages Improvement; Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Water Resources Management; Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP); PRF for Urban Development Projects; construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Canal, enhancing PPPs in Punjab, access to clean Energy, Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Project; Greater Thal Canal (GTC) Project; and improving Work Force Readiness in Punjab.

The Lahore Water and Waste Management projects include sewerage scheme for Larech Colony to Gulshan-e-Ravi and construction of Surface Water Treatment Plant at BRBD Lahore falls under the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) projects.

The construction of Eastern Waste Water Treatment Plant at Faisalabad City and construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant at Katar Band South Lahore are under Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

French Development Agency (AFD) funded project include: Heritage & Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone and extension of Water Resources Faisalabad City Phase-II.

Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project has been funded by International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) while extension of water resources Faisalabad City Phase-II and upgrading of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in WASA Multan were assisted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022