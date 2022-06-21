ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Sheeran awarded costs for 'Shape of You' copyright win

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

LONDON: A High Court judge in London on Tuesday awarded Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters more than £900,000 in legal costs after winning a copyright trial over his hit "Shape of You".

The 31-year-old Sheeran was taken to court and accused of copying a phrase from the British grime track "Oh Why" when writing the worldwide smash.

But judge Antony Zacaroli ruled in April this year after an 11-day trial that the star "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" plagiarised the hook.

On Wednesday, the judge said the artists who brought the claim -- Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue -- should pay legal costs.

He ordered an interim payment of £916,200 ($1.1 million).

Sheeran welcomed the initial ruling but said that "baseless" copyright claims were "damaging the songwriting industry".

Ed Sheeran Shape of You Sami Chokri copyright trial

Comments

1000 characters

Sheeran awarded costs for 'Shape of You' copyright win

Balochistan presents Rs612bn budget with ‘no new taxes’

KSE-100 gains nearly 750 points over hope of IMF programme revival

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan announces to challenge NAB amendments in Supreme Court

Sindh imposes Section 144 ahead of local govt elections

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Credibility of ECP at stake as efforts underway to steal Punjab by-polls: Qureshi

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Read more stories