ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm subdued as higher Indonesian exports, slower demand weigh

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat on Tuesday after hitting their lowest level in nearly six months earlier in the session, pressured by higher shipments from top exporter Indonesia and worries around slowing demand in key markets.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 4 ringgit, or 0.08%, at 4,985 ringgit ($1,133.99) per tonne, snapping a four-session decline.

The contract had touched an intraday low of 2.4% during the session.

“The (palm oil) contract is having a bear run on the back of renewed China lockdowns, which could lead to lower demand, as well as Indonesia ramping up exports to clear overflow of palm oil reserves,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Indonesia has issued permits to ship more than 1.4 million tonnes of the edible oil as of Monday, to reduce inventories that have prevented refiners from buying more palm fruits from farmers.

Palm oil posts weekly decline of nearly 8% as Indonesia boosts exports

The country also set its July crude palm oil reference price at $1,615.83 per tonne, which would place the export levy and export tax at a maximum $200 per tonne and $288 per tonne, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 fell between 10.5% and 17%, compared with a month earlier, according to cargo surveyors.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.7%, while its palm oil contract dropped 4.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm subdued as higher Indonesian exports, slower demand weigh

The fall continues: Rupee closes at 211.48 against US dollar

Govt may take more harsh decisions to improve economy: PM Shehbaz

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Musk says there are still a few unresolved matters with Twitter deal

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Read more stories