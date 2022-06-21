ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Exxon joins oil majors in Qatar’s mega-LNG expansion project

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

DOHA: QatarEnergy on Tuesday signed a deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for the Gulf state’s North Field East expansion, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies, Eni and ConocoPhillips.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter.

The companies will form a joint venture and Exxon will hold a 25% stake in that, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said. The arrangement implies a 6.25% stake for Exxon in the North Field East expansion, Kaabi said.

That would make Exxon’s share of the project equal to TotalEnergies while Eni and ConocoPhillips have around 3.12% each. Oil majors have been bidding for four trains - or liquefaction and purification facilities - that comprise the North Field East project.

Qatar Energy will announce petrochemical project this week

In all, the North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027.

The fifth and sixth trains are part of a second phase, North Field South.

The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars. Exxon’s deep ties with Qatar go back to Mobil Oil, which helped develop the Middle East nation’s giant North Field gas reservoir three decades ago.

In 1998, Exxon acquired Mobil and expanded the relationship through shares in additional processing units, LNG tankers and receiving terminals.

One of the terminals, Golden Pass in Texas, originally was designed to import Qatari LNG to the United States.

The US shale gas boom ended that plan and the pair are leveraging it to build an LNG export terminal.

On Tuesday, Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods who travelled to Qatar for the joint announcement, said the Golden Pass project was on schedule and ExxonMobil was working with the US government to accelerate it.

Qatar TotalEnergies QatarEnergy Exxon Mobil’s RLNG import price Darren Woods Mobil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Exxon joins oil majors in Qatar’s mega-LNG expansion project

Pressure persists: Rupee falls near 212 level against US dollar

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

Cash flows, power generation: Khaqan-led body to help resolve KE disputes

Read more stories