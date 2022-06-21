ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: The grandson of India’s independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has dropped out of the race to become president after his name was proposed by an alliance of opposition parties.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, 77, a diplomat turned politician said he had declined the request of the 17-party alliance to be their nominee for the largely ceremonial role.

“I am most grateful to them. But having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition’s candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere beside Opposition unity,” Gandhi said in a statement on Monday.

National and state lawmakers are slated to vote on a new president on July 18.

The Indian head of state enjoys certain constitutional powers but largely acts on the advice of the government, making it more of a titular position.

But agreeing on a candidate and getting him or her elected would be a symbolic victory for India’s splintered opposition after eight years of rule by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

India cancels train services as protests loom over military recruitment

The BJP is likely to announce its own candidate this week and may again put forward the incumbent, Ram Nath Kovind, a member of India’s marginalised Dalit community, to serve another term.

Gandhi, who was governor of West Bengal state between 2004 and 2009 after being appointed by the then-ruling Congress party, ran for vice-president in 2017 but lost out to a BJP candidate.

The paternal grandson of India’s freedom movement icon is considered a vocal critic of Modi’s Hindu nationalist policies and has accused the government of crushing dissent in the world’s largest democracy.

Gandhi is the third person to decline an offer by the opposition to be their candidate.

The Gandhi dynasty of assassinated former prime ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, and of current opposition figure Rahul Gandhi, are descended from India’s first premier Jawaharlal Nehru and not from Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi Ram Nath Kovind Indian presidential race Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Comments

1000 characters

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson bows out of Indian presidential race

Pressure persists: Rupee falls near 212 level against US dollar

Federal cabinet greenlights issuance of Sukuk bond

Aamir Liaquats’s body to be exhumed for post-mortem on June 23

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

ECP reserves verdict in PTI's foreign funding case

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

Cash flows, power generation: Khaqan-led body to help resolve KE disputes

Read more stories