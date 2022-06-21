ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Jun 21, 2022
World

EU vows 600mn euros for Africa, others on food crisis

AFP 21 Jun, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday pledged an additional 600 million euros to help vulnerable nations weather a food security crisis worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The funds include 150 million euros ($158 million) in humanitarian assistance for African, Caribbean and Pacific nations and 350 million euros to boost sustainable food production in the longer term.

“Russia’s war of aggression is taking a heavy and senseless toll, not only on the Ukrainian population but also those most vulnerable around the world,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

“Russia is still blocking millions of tonnes of desperately needed grain. To help our partners we will mobilise an additional 600 million euros to avoid a food crisis and an economic shock.”

The West and Ukraine accuse Moscow of trying to pressure them into concessions by blockading vital grain exports via the Black Sea to ratchet up fears of global famine.

Intel seeks $624mn in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

But the EU has struggled to counter the Kremlin’s claims, which attribute rising prices and shortfalls in the Middle East and Africa to the bloc’s sanctions imposed on Russia.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called Russia’s blockade “a real war crime” and warned that Moscow would be held responsible if it keeps on stopping exports.

The EU backs United Nations efforts to mediate a deal between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to get the grain out, but this has failed to make headway so far.

Brussels is trying to increase exports from Ukraine using railway routes, but there is not enough capacity to take out more than a fraction of the stranded stocks.

