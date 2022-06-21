ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.44%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.09%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.28%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
TRG 76.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.77%)
UNITY 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.11%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 16 (0.39%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 206.6 (1.39%)
KSE100 41,903 Increased By 125.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,002 Increased By 47.4 (0.3%)
UAE state firms plan $30bn in purchase deals for local manufacturers

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: State firms in the United Arab Emirates will allocate 110 billion dirhams ($30 bn) in potential purchase agreements for local manufacturers, the minister of industry and advanced technology said on Tuesday.

UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6bn investment package

“This unprecedented move will contribute to creating opportunities for the growth of the national industrial sector, adding at least 6 billion dirhams annually to the GDP,” Sultan al-Jaber told a conference in the capital Abu Dhabi.

United Arab Emirates MENA Abu Dhabi index GDP growth

