Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

  • Brecorder.com was among websites down after DNS service Cloudflare's widespread outage
BR Web Desk 21 Jun, 2022

Several websites, including those of Business Recorder and Aaj, were unreachable on Tuesday after Cloudflare reported a "widespread outage".

In a statement, Cloudflare, a DNS service, said its team was aware of the service issues and was working "to resolve as quickly as possible".

The statement said that a critical P0 incident - one that is categorised as an urgent, first-priority problem - was declared at around 06:34AM UTC (11:57am PST) and connectivity in Cloudflare’s network had been disrupted in broad regions.

"Customers attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network," it added.

The outage meant the websites of Business Recorder, Samaa and Dawn in Pakistan were unreachable. DoorDash, Crunchyroll, Discord, Omegle, Feedly, Zerodha, Medium.com, Register, Upstox, Social Blade were also among those impacted.

Pakistan

