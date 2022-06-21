ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NHMP all set to launch ‘demerit point system’

Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorways Police (NHMP) is all set to launch a demerit point system for driving violations. Under Inspector General Khalid Mahmood’s direction, the NHMP will launch a demerit point system. The system will rely on a national driving license repository (NLDR) of over eight million driving licenses.

Demerit points for various violations are defined in the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 (Section 86). Driving licenses shall be suspended, as per the law, when demerit points exceed 20 within two years. The NHMP officers can now retrieve prior violations and challans through the violator’s CNIC, telephone number, and license number. This initiative is a part of the “#NoMore” campaign, whereby a zero-tolerance enforcement regime has been introduced with the help of technological innovations like well-equipped spotters, next-generation speed cameras, drones, body-worn cameras and intelligent management systems for public service vehicles (PSVs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NHMP Motorways Police demerit point system

Comments

1000 characters

NHMP all set to launch ‘demerit point system’

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories