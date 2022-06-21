NHMP all set to launch ‘demerit point system’

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorways Police (NHMP) is all set to launch a demerit point system for driving violations. Under Inspector General Khalid Mahmood’s direction, the NHMP will launch a demerit point system. The system will rely on a national driving license repository (NLDR) of over eight million driving licenses.

Demerit points for various violations are defined in the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 (Section 86). Driving licenses shall be suspended, as per the law, when demerit points exceed 20 within two years. The NHMP officers can now retrieve prior violations and challans through the violator’s CNIC, telephone number, and license number. This initiative is a part of the “#NoMore” campaign, whereby a zero-tolerance enforcement regime has been introduced with the help of technological innovations like well-equipped spotters, next-generation speed cameras, drones, body-worn cameras and intelligent management systems for public service vehicles (PSVs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022