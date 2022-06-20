ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ratings firm Moody’s to shut Moscow office at end of month

Reuters 20 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Credit rating firm Moody’s will formally shut its office in Russia’s capital Moscow at the end of the month, sources told Reuters, with staff either being cut or relocated elsewhere.

Western sanctions mean the main U.S and European-based rating agencies Moody’s, S&P Global and Fitch have all suspended their operations in Russia and withdrawn their ratings on both the country’s sovereign debt and companies.

Two sources with knowledge of Moody’s plans said it was now set to close its Moscow office on June 30, meaning it will no longer have presence in the country once tipped to be a lucrative growth market for ratings firms.

A spokesperson for Moody’s declined to comment on the office closing, but said the firm would “continue to provide research and commentary on the wider credit and economic impact caused by the invasion of Ukraine”.

It will come from other countries though. Both of the sources who spoke to Reuters said that some Moscow staff were relocating to places such as Dubai where Moody’s, like S&P and Fitch, has built a sizable office in recent years.

One of the sources added that staff unable to relocate would be paid until year-end.

Moody’s downgrades Pakistan’s outlook to negative from stable

Moody's Fitch S&P Global Ratings firm

Comments

1000 characters

Ratings firm Moody’s to shut Moscow office at end of month

Govt to provide subsidy on five essential items at utility stores: PM Shehbaz

No respite as rupee closes at 209.96 against the US dollar

KSE-100 drops 0.86% amid profit-taking at PSX

Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

Tata Steel buys coal from Russia weeks after vowing to cut ties

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of jail terms

Pakistan’s logistics startup Rider says it has raised $3.1mn

Pak-Eng T20I series likely to start on September 15

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Read more stories