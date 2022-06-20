Pak-Eng T20I series likely to start on September 15

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have set up a joint committee to work out a plan for the England cricket team's upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The joint committee will discuss various issues including the tour schedule and security arrangements. The historic tour, which would be England’s first since 2005, is expected to kick off on September 15.

Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan are the preferred venues for the PCB. However, the visitors might prefer to play at Pindi Stadium due to security concerns.

The new-look English side will play a seven-match T20I series. Initially, five T20Is were scheduled but former ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced the addition of two more T20Is to make up for cancelling Pakistan's tour last year.

The England team will travel to Pakistan again following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup to play a three-match Test series later this year.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, last week, said that the board will soon announce the final dates for the England tour along with other details such as venue, time, and ticket pricing.

The cricket board began stadium up-gradation last week in preparation for the England series, including the installation of new chairs in the enclosures of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Stadium in Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium.

The Eoin Morgan-led side was scheduled to visit Pakistan last year but the series was postponed following the abandonment of New Zealand’s tour at the last minute at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium over security concerns.