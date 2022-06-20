ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
ASC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
ASL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.09%)
AVN 72.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.16%)
GGGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
GGL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.53%)
KOSM 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.31%)
MLCF 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.49%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
PTC 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.06%)
TELE 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
TRG 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.63%)
UNITY 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.8%)
BR100 4,139 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.15%)
BR30 14,865 Decreased By -206.8 (-1.37%)
KSE100 41,777 Decreased By -363.8 (-0.86%)
KSE30 15,954 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s April crude oil exports hit two-year high

Reuters Updated 20 Jun, 2022

Saudi Arabia’s April crude exports rose to a two-year peak of 7.382 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Crude exports in April rose about 2% from about 7.235 million bpd reported for March.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s April crude production also rose to its highest level in two years at 10.441 million bpd from 10.300 million bpd in the previous month.

Saudi Arabia is on track to lift oil production capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day to over 13 million barrels bpd by the end of 2026 or start of 2027, the energy minister said last month.

OPEC’s Barkindo says common objective with non-OPEC partners is market stability

The country’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell 0.235 million bpd to 2.538 million bpd in April while direct crude burn rose 62,000 bpd to 397,000 bpd.

Oil product exports eased 0.015 million bpd to 1.473 million bpd in April, while demand for oil products rose 0.177 million bpd to 2.234 million bpd in April, the data showed.

The data also highlighted that global oil demand fell month-on-month in April to below pre-pandemic levels as consumption softened across several Asian countries.

Meanwhile, Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to China in May as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

OPEC crude exports JODI crude oil exports Joint Organizations Data Initiative

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia’s April crude oil exports hit two-year high

No respite as rupee closes at 209.96 against the US dollar

KSE-100 drops 0.86% amid profit-taking at PSX

Balochistan govt postpones budget announcement at the last minute

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 131% YoY

Court grants PM Shehbaz permanent exemption from appearance in two court cases

President Alvi refuses to sign National Accountability (Amendment) Bill

Amended NAB law will save white collar criminals from accountability: Imran Khan

Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000

China's oil imports from Russia jump 55% on-year: customs

IHC dismisses case against Imaan Mazari after her apology

Read more stories