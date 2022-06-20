World
Joint military activities of Israel, some Arab states are a sign of desperation, says Iranian commander
20 Jun, 2022
DUBAI: The joint military activities of Israel and some Arab countries in the Gulf are done “out of desperation”, a senior Iranian army commander said on Monday.
Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi’s remarks to Tasnim came after the Israeli defence minister said Israel was building a U.S.-sponsored regional air defence alliance which had already foiled attempted Iranian attacks.
